Manchester United will probably no longer be able to stop their 15-year-old jewel leaving next summer, and Europe's heavyweights are already queuing up. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in particular are pushing hard for the England Under-17 international. In Munich, board member for sport Max Eberl has already taken matters into his own hands, travelling for a meeting with the attacking talent's camp and gathering first-hand information on the framework of a possible transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain are now stepping up their efforts too. According to the report, PSG are challenging the rival suitors. The club's leadership are said to rate the Englishman's potential extremely highly and have already made that clear to those around him.

More specifically, PSG officials approached star adviser Ali Barat, who represents Gabriel's interests. The message from Paris: as soon as the striker gives the green light and shows himself open to a move to Ligue 1, an official multi-million offer will be on the table.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are pulling out of the poker. Sporting director Deco only recently rejected the speculation on the sidelines of the Portugal Football Summit and made it clear that the name Gabriel currently plays no role in the Catalans' plans.

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Who is the adviser of Manchester United super talent JJ Gabriel?

"There is nothing to say about this boy. It is normal that players keep being linked with us. There are major interests at stake here," said Deco, before adding: "Even if they are still young, we are not interested in any player. As for his situation, I am not sure what has happened. I do not know. He is still a Manchester United player."

Things could turn decisive on 6 October. Gabriel celebrates his 16th birthday that day, reaching the legal age from which he is officially allowed to be represented by a licensed players' intermediary.

Barat is ready for that formal step. The renowned agent has operated at the very highest level for years and has already completed numerous deals. Among other things, the adviser was responsible for the spectacular €116 million transfer of Moises Caicedo, whom he steered from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea.