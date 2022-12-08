Meet your Capitec VIP Watchalong Experience winners

Five winners have been chosen to experience an unforgettable VIP Watchalong for the biggest match in the football calendar

As the greatest football tournament on earth kicked off, we asked South African fans a question: Would you like to join Capitec to experience the World Cup Final in VIP luxury at one of Gauteng's hottest venues?



Thousands of you answered "YES!" and the entries poured in.



And now, as the tournament gets into the knockout stages and we're closing in on the final match, we can reveal the winners who get to #LiveBetterWithCapitec and enjoy this incredible all-expenses paid prize!



Congratulations to all five of our lucky winners...



Melvin Mthombeni is a 24-year-old Brazil supporter from Limpopo who cannot wait to watch Thiago Silva hoist the trophy on 18 December.



Priviledge Mahoya is a 24-year-old from Lenasia who loves to travel and is often seen supporting South Africa's national rugby and soccer teams.



Katlego Motaung is a 27-year-old entrepreneur, sometime DJ and all-round sports fan who avidly follows the ups and downs of his beloved Kaizer Chiefs.



Carmen Adendorff hails from Cape Town and is a 35-year-old who eats, sleeps and breathes football.



Vincent Mabotja is a 30-year-old diehard Orlando Pirates fan who originally hails from Mpumalanga but calls Gauteng home now.



Our winners will all enjoy a true VIP Experience courtesy of Capitec at the incredible LevelThree where they will rub shoulders with special guests and watch the final on one of the biggest LED screens we've ever seen!

