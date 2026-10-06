Media in Guatemala are merciless towards Vaessen and urge CONCACAF to take action

Guatemala's media have not held back on Etienne Vaessen. Some are even calling on CONCACAF to suspend the Suriname goalkeeper after footage emerged.

Late on Monday night into Tuesday, things boiled over after the Nations League match between Guatemala and Suriname (1-0). The defeat to Guatemala sent Suriname out of the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Last week, the two countries also faced each other. That game finished 0-0. This time, the flashpoint came in the closing stages when Matthew Evans pulled the trigger in the 96th minute. His long-range effort gave Vaessen no chance: 1-0.

There had already been minor scuffles in the first leg between the two countries last week. Vaessen dribbled past the Guatemala striker, then decided to wave at him as he went by.

Then, after Richonell Margaret had earlier been sent off in the return match for reacting to alleged racism, it kicked off again after the final whistle.

Vaessen could not contain his anger after the match. The goalkeeper played a leading role in a heated confrontation between the two countries. Footage later showed him making an obscene gesture towards the fans in attendance.

That latter gesture is why Guatemalan outlet La Red 106.1 wants to see a suspension. “He grabbed his genitals and repeated a gesture. This is a punishable act. CONCACAF can review the footage for a possible sanction,” the outlet writes.

Prensa Libre ran this large headline after the match: “Qué pasó con Vaessen?” Which translates freely as: “What happened to Vaessen?” The outlet writes that the FC Groningen goalkeeper had been provoking the crowd in attendance throughout the match by repeatedly time-wasting at goal-kicks. They too refer to an 'obscene gesture' afterwards.



