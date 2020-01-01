Mdlinzo: Chippa United snap up TS Galaxy midfielder

The Chilli Boys have strengthened their squad ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 campaign

have announced the signing of TS Galaxy midfielder Sizwe Mdlinzo.

The 28-year-old player has re-joined the Chilli Boys following a two-year spell with Galaxy in the National First Division (NFD).

The Eastern Cape-based side released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are delighted to announce the return of midfield maestro Sizwe Mdlinzo. He has signed a 34-month contract with the club."

"Everyone at the club is pleased to have him back. A terrific talent who will complement the existing squad," a club statement read.

The attacking midfielder has left Galaxy after the club purchased 's Premier Soccer League ( ) status.

Mdlinzo had a successful spell with the Rockets and he was very influential as the team stunned the whole country by clinching the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup.

The Mpumalanga-based side became the first team from the lower division to win the South African when they shocked in the final.

Mdlinzo started all six matches in the cup competition and he hit the back of the net twice in the process.

The diminutive player was linked with Chiefs after making history with the Rockets, but a move to the Soweto giants did not materialize and he stayed put at Galaxy.

Chippa have decided to re-sign him after he netted four goals from 19 appearances in the NFD in the 2019/20 campaign.

The former Cape Town All Stars midfielder spent two seasons with the Chilli Boys between 2016 and 2018.

Mdlinzo made 31 appearances in the league for Chippa during his time with the club, before moving to Galaxy prior to the start of the 2018/19 season.