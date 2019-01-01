MDC age limit not helping Kaizer Chiefs fitness levels - Middendorp

Recovering PSL players above the age of 21 are no longer eligible to play in the reserve league

coach Ernst Middendorp has expressed frustration at age restrictions introduced in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC).

Starting this year, the reserve league has been an Under-21 competition.

Most Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs used the MDC to rehabilitate first team players returning from injuries but those above the age of 21 are no longer eligible to play in the development league.

Middendorp is not happy with the age limit which he feels is not friendly to first-team players seeking full fitness.

“This is definitely a very huge handicap for all of us‚” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Time Live.

“I think not only players like Sizwe Twala or Happy Mashiane‚ who are out of this age range.

“It would be great like we now have done with Njabulo Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo [both U-21]‚ getting them into training sessions with the MDC team‚ playing on the weekend.

“And if there were a possibility for saying two or three [overage players] at least‚ we definitely would play around with certain numbers to get it there. But there is a link missing in producing match-fit‚ competitive players.

Article continues below

“You can organise a match internally. But this is not the same as when you have a competitive league – by far not. This is definitely somewhere where we are missing something.”

Middendorp’s sentiments could be backed by the injury to goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune soon after returning from another injury.

Khune started against and before getting injured, having returned to first team action after a long injury layoff without playing any competitive games.