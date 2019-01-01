Mdantsane: Reported Kaizer Chiefs target joins Cape Town City

The creative player, who led Bakgaga to the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup triumph, has found a new home in the Mother City

have announced the signing of former FC midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane.

The attacking midfielder was recently released by Bakgaga ahead of the January transfer window, which will open next week.

The Citizens have now snapped up Mdantsane as they prepare for the second round of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.



"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of 25-year-old South African midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane on a contract until June 2023. Welcome Mdu," a club statement read.



The left-footed player was heavily linked with a potential move to prior to the start of the current season.

However, Mdantsane stayed with the Limpopo-based side, where he fell out of favour midway through the first round and he was eventually released by the club.

The 25-year-old player has become City coach Jan Olde Riekerink's first signing in the January transfer window.

Article continues below

The Citizens made the announcement on their official Twiter page on Saturday afternoon.

The Midfield Maestro is Home 🔥⁣

⁣

Mduduzi Mdantsane is City FC 💙⁣

⁣#iamCityFC⁣#Mdantsane2023 pic.twitter.com/d2MduCV3q8 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 28, 2019