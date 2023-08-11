Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Doctor Khumalo has made his case for Mduduzi Mdantsane to have a starting place in Molefi Ntseki's team.

Mdantsane was signed by Chiefs this winter

He has only played 19 minutes for Amakhosi

Club legend Khumalo wants to see more of him

WHAT HAPPENED? Mdantsane has so far made a substitute appearance for Amakhosi this season, coming on against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday but his impact is yet to be felt.

He arrived at Naturena this current Premier Soccer League player transfer window from Cape Town City.

Selected ahead of him has been Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Siyethemba Sithebe so far but Khumalo feels Mdantsane needs to start.

WHAT KHUMALO SAID: "The likes of [Mduduzi] Mdantsane, he has played for Cape Town City, he understands the nature of the game, give him the opportunity because he knows what’s Sundowns and he knows where he is," said Khumalo as per iDiski Times.

“This is the team that he’s been dreaming to be playing for. These are the games that will probably lift him up. He’s an experienced player, how many years has he played for Cape Town City?

“Now, reserve him but maybe the bench has got another reason for this. But from where I am seated football is a game of opinion.

“In my opinion, I’m looking at Mdantsane who is experienced, he’s beaten the likes of Pirates, the likes of Sundowns and SuperSport. In this game, you’re chasing the game, yes Sabelo [Radebe], he is a youngster that we need, but not under pressure.

“Chiefs were chasing the game, now this is pressure. If I were to look at analysing him, he didn’t do anything but I would like to believe Mdantsane would’ve been a better sub, but we see the game differently.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki appears spoilt for choice in midfield but is yet to come up with a trusted combination.

So far, Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo look like clicking in Chiefs' central midfield. Mduduzi Shabalala, Sithebe, Ngcobo, Tebogo Potsane and Pule Mmodi are yet to strike a feared combination in attacking midfield.

There are also the likes of Happy Mashiane, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, George Matlou and Samkelo Zwane who are yet to get playing chances under Ntseki but are waiting in the wings to prove themselves.

WHAT NEXT FOR MDANTSANE? It is to be seen if Mdantsane will be in the line-up against his former club Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarter-final match on Sunday.