McTominay ready to welcome new Man Utd signings 'with open arms'

Daniel James is the only confirmed purchase so far for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, but the midfielder is looking forward to seeing more new faces

's Scott McTominay welcomes the chance to prove himself at Old Trafford alongside new faces as the Red Devils continue their rebuilding efforts ahead of the new season.

An underwhelming 2018-19 campaign saw United miss out on the top four and football, prompting fears that without heavy investment the giants would become also-rans in the Premier League race.

But recruitment so far has focused on young, domestic-based promises, with Daniel James joining from Swansea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka expected to sign from in the coming days.

Ander Herrera and Antonio , meanwhile, are among the highest-profile names to leave Old Trafford so far this summer, although transfer speculation continues to swirl around Paul Pogba with Real Madrid and Juventus reportedly interest.

Whoever decides to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, McTominay promised that they will be well-received by those already at the club.

“When it comes to pre-season, that’s the start of the proper season for the manager,” he explained to Inside United.

“It’ll be good to be together as a group and if a few signings come in we’ll be ready for that and welcome them with open arms.

“[United's pre-season plans] will be good for the younger players who came on the tour last year and who will come again this year to get a feel for exactly what goes on - how the players prepare for games, exactly what they do, the meetings we have and things.



“It can be a vital time in their development. It just helps them get to know the lads and it allows them to see what you’re about on the pitch as well.



“That’s one of the most important things - they have to trust you on the pitch and have confidence in you. It’s an invaluable experience.”

United will travel to , Singapore, , Norway and for their pre-season preparations, taking on Perth Glory and in Perth's Optus Stadium before facing , and Milan in the 2019 International Champions Cup.