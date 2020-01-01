McTominay motivated to keep improving at Man Utd following injury frustration

The Scotland international midfielder suffered knee ligament damage during the festive period but is eager to take his game to even greater heights

Scott McTominay is determined to “keep improving” and “do more” at , with the international hoping to have put injury struggles behind him.

The 23-year-old had to be patient when stepping out of a famed academy system at Old Trafford, but his persistence was rewarded when he broke through under Jose Mourinho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also found a regular role for the hard-working midfielder within his plans.

McTominay was, however, restricted to spectator role for two months earlier in the 2019-20 campaign after suffering knee ligament damage in a Boxing Day clash with Newcastle.

He worked his way back to fitness in time to score a memorable late effort in a derby win over Manchester City, but is taking in another enforced break during the coronavirus pandemic.

McTominay feels better prepared for a spell without football after spending time on the treatment table and is eager to take his game to even greater heights when cleared to return to the field.

He told United’s official app of his past experience and future ambition: “I had a couple of injuries which were difficult to deal with mentally.

“For me that is one of the main priorities, keeping your head screwed on mentally.

“Physically I've always had that attitude to keep improving and wanting to do more and more to sustain yourself in the team, and keep yourself in the best shape as possible.

“For me that has just been normal for me.”

McTominay added on being in lockdown: “I've had a training partner, Callum, who's asking me the questions, and we've had a really good week or two of training and eating all right foods, and staying on top of it.

“So I feel like that motivation comes from him as well and everyone around me who are good people. So for me that is important.”

United had worked their way back into contention for a top-four finish prior to football shutting down, while also reaching the quarter-finals of the and , with Solskjaer’s side hoping that a green light will be given to complete their fixture list at some stage.