McCarthy's AmaZulu FC clinch Caf Champions League qualification for the first time

Usuthu qualified for the continental tournament after finishing second on the league standings

AmaZulu FC made history by qualifying for the Caf Champions League for the first time in the club's history on Wednesday night.

This comes after Usuthu secured a 1-0 win over Swallows FC at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in their penultimate PSL match of the 2020/21 season.

The only goal of the game was netted by Tapelo Xoki, who netted his fifth goal of the season after the restart.

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy is pleased to have guided the KwaZulu-Natal giants to a second-place finish on the PSL standings.

"I am extremely excited and happy for the players. I think they deserve it. They have been fantastic throughout the season," McCarthy told the media.

"Yeah I know people say that we didn't get a win in our last two games.

"We were off the pace, but when you have a 16-match unbeaten run somewhere along the lines people will want to take you off your patch and make things difficult for us," he added.

Article continues below

"But a champion is judged on how he gets up and how he moves forward."

MORE TO FOLLOW...