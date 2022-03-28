McCarthy would've left anyway - Zungu wanted to protect AmaZulu pride

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has claimed ex-head coach Benni McCarthy was going to leave his Premier Soccer League side anyway.

As the club sat ninth with 29 points, McCarthy, who led them to a second-place finish last season and into the Caf Champions League – parted ways with them.

"We were of the view that let's not overburden him with this responsibility because either he was leaving now or at the end of the season," Sandile told KickOff.

"The end of the season with us out of the top eight would have been a disaster for us.

"It's quite clear results are what matters most, and results were not forthcoming, and unfortunately for the coach, that's where it starts.

"If the team is doing very well, he takes the glory, if the team is not doing very well, he takes the fall."

Zungu also stated that the club was not going to finish in the top four with McCarthy at the helm.

"There is no way we would have clinched a top-four spot with Benni in charge, absolutely no way," he continued.

"It's very simple the team performed exceptionally well last season, but this season the wheels came off. We want to be in the top four, and it might be a bit late now to salvage that top-four finish.

"Benni was very good, he was part of our success last season, but we needed a change to salvage our pride this year."

The chair analyzed their current position and the probability of finishing in the top four as he made his claim.

"At the rate, we were going the team is having a 42% conversion rate, with 29 points out of a maximum of 69 points," he discussed.

Article continues below

"So, we don't believe the season is done, we've got seven more games to play, 21 points to play for if you add 21 to 29 we could reach 60 points.

"If you've got 60 points in the Premier Soccer League, you are then likely to be in the top four."

The KZN club has already appointed Brandon Truter as McCarthy’s successor.