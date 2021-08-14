McCarthy: Why AmaZulu moved to sign Kaizer Chiefs’ Moleko, Ekstein and Pule

The former Bafana Bafana striker reveals why Usuthu moved to sign the players released by Amakhosi ahead of the new season

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has revealed the reasons he moved for the services of former Kaizer Chiefs trio Kgotso Moleko, Philani Zulu and Pule Ekstein.

Moleko and Ekstein were confirmed by the club on Thursday with McCarthy stating he had signed them because of their big-club mentality.

What did McCarthy say?

“Kgotso [Moleko] and Pule were players that I had on my list before the end of the season, together with Philani Zulu,” McCarthy told reporters as quoted by idiskitimes.

“And obviously with the signings that Chiefs were making, we kinda anticipated that some of the players will be let go and we might do inquiries about them.

“When the news broke that they were let go for free, why not? We jumped because they are players that I like very much. I like the mentality that they have, I like the mindset.

“Also they come from a team that’s a big team, so they come with a different mentality, a different mindset. So they can add a hell of a lot to our squad and that’s why I was interested in getting them and I’m really grateful to the club for listening to my wishes.”

On the decision to sign Ekstein, McCarthy explained: “Pule [Ekstein] I’ve been in contact with for over a year. He kept in touch, he kept base while he was still playing in Azerbaijan, and I always said he’s a player that I’d also love to work with one day.

“The opportunity arises and I told the president that this is a player that can give us a different dimension to the way we play. He brings flair, quality and he’s been for two-three seasons in Europe.

“I know people say Azerbaijan but it is Europe and their level is higher than what we have, so he comes with that experience into my team and he will just lift the team up.”

Apart from Moleko and Ekstein other players who have joined Usuthu this season include Keagan Buchanan, Mxolisi Kunene, Tercious Malepe, Philani Zulu, Matarr Ceesay, and MDC Diski Challenge players Tshepang Moremi and Lindani Shange.

