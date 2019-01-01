McCarthy unhappy with Cape Town City mentality ahead of Orlando Pirates clash

The 41-year-old tactician has slammed City players as he feels they only raise their game against big clubs

head coach Benni McCarthy is unhappy with the team's current form as they prepare for their encounter with .

The Citizens are winless in their last four matches having drawn 1-1 with Lamontville at home over the weekend.

McCarthy believes City will not compete for a top-four finish unless they improve their form in the league.

“We don’t look like a team which is going to contest for second, third or fourth place at this moment in time," McCarthy told the media.

"There is something missing and I am yet to put my finger on it, but I think we are just throwing points away. We are not there yet and it is disappointing.

The former Sint-Truidense VV assistant coach then slammed his charges as he believes they only raise their game against big teams.

“I don’t know if I can stand for this, maybe it is short-minded to have Pirates next and raise the game," he continued.

"But it won't sit well with me because I can’t coach players who have that small mentality of preparing for big games.

"Then you up your level, but the games which matter and then those are the ones which you don’t show up in. But we will work hard this week."

The retired striker will be looking to ensure City maintain their dominance over his former side on Saturday.

The Citizens are undefeated in their last four matches against Pirates across all competitions having recorded two wins and two draws.

Article continues below

Pirates and City, who are placed 10th and 11th respectively on the league standings, will clash at Orlando Stadium.