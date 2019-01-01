McCarthy undecided on who to support between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Bafana Bafana defender predicts an attack-minded approach from Amakhosi and Masandawana

Former and defender Fabian McCarthy is not sure which team to support ahead of this weekend's clash between the two Gauteng giants.

McCarthy admitted it is difficult to make a prediction, but he is confident the two Premier Soccer League ( ) teams will dish out good football on Sunday afternoon.

Although he has praised Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp and his counterpart Pitso Mosimane, the Vryburg-born legend believes the game will not produce a big score.

“For me, you can see the two coaches have plans and the fact that they are sitting at the top of the log table is by no fluke, mistake or luck, but because of the hours they put in their work,” McCarthy told Goal .

“They work hard over and above what we see on match day. I know Middendorp, I have worked with him and he is someone who plans very well. Coach Pitso’s work ethic and passion speak volumes, I expect a thrilling game on Sunday.

“You can see fire and passion in Pitso’s eyes whenever things are not going well, he is driven and has the hunger to win. It’s just difficult to put my head on the block for his one.”

On the Shell Helix Cup result where Chiefs claimed a 4-2 win over Sundowns at FNB Stadium, McCarthy said the result is out of the window and it will not count at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

“This is one of the best games of the season and it’s not a top of the table clash by fluke. These two teams are doing very well so far,” continued the legend.

“We saw Middendorp in the game against and , it shows he is planning for this game and his analysis will be spot on.

“I am sure he will field his best eleven on Sunday and he knows the Shell Cup is a thing of the past now. On the other hand, coach Pitso said that was just a friendly and I expect a tough game on Sunday because this is very competitive," he said.

“It may not produce a big score on Sunday but the game will give us a good advert of PSL football. Chiefs players are coming good and have their objectives to do something better compared to the previous seasons whilst Sundowns want to continue lifting more league titles.

“I think this game is reaching the standard of a Soweto derby, I am not sure what to call it, but it is one of the biggest, most interesting and I know how the players from both camps feel now.”

Chiefs are sitting at the top of the league standings - two points above second-placed Sundowns, who have a game in hand.