The former AmaZulu mentor has been linked with his former club and the retired midfielder argues he is the best man for the job

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi has explained why he thinks Benni McCarthy is the right coach to take charge of the Premier Soccer League side.

Only Mandla Ncikazi is left as coach at the Soweto giants now after they parted ways with Fadlu Davids. Moloi pointed to McCarthy’s time and success with Pirates as a player as he argued why he is suitable for the job.

"For me, if he [McCarthy] was to be given a chance, I can put my head on a block and say he is the right type of guy to take the team back to winning ways," Moloi told Prime Sports, as quoted by Sowetan Live.

"He [McCarthy] played for the team, he understands what it means to wear the black and white jersey of Orlando Pirates, and he has done very well as a coach.

"He is one of best players we have produced who was able to perform at the highest level of the game. He came at a time when Pirates needed to defend the treble and, honestly, him and Daine Klate did very well with the rest of the other guys.

"For him to be given a chance to coach the team, I think he might come up with the right things. He might come up with the right formulas, talk to the players and make them understand what it means to play for Pirates."

Moloi also spoke about Bucs’ season, which ended with the club finishing sixth and missing out on a chance to feature in the Caf competitions next season. Despite struggling in the PSL, they reached the final of the Confederation Cup where they lost to Morocco’s RS Berkane.

"It was a mixed season with mixed emotions, especially after the team reached the Caf Confederation Cup final," he added.

"It tells you that towards the end of the season, the coaches could come up and strike a balance of how to select the team and get the team to play good football, as we witnessed.

"The only thing is that during the start of the season, I think they were still trying to feel who are the right players they can use. I was impressed with the last two games of the Confederation final, players raised their hands and showed they can carry the team forward."

The legend further talked about Frank Mhango, who became a peripheral figure at the club despite shining with Malawi in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Article continues below

"Another thing that left a question mark was how they handled the Mhango situation," he concluded. "The boy had already proven at Afcon that he is one of the best strikers. It is just man-management on how they could have gone about it.

"Use the player, let him play and give us the results, and then deal with whatever off-the-field antics he was prone to doing.

"Let him come in and help, for the cup final, I just feel that had they used him, we would be talking maybe a different story."