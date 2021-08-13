McCarthy reveals why Kaizer Chiefs ‘icon’ Tshabalala was released by AmaZulu

The former Bafana Bafana striker explains his pain in letting the 37-year-old midfielder go ahead of the new season

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has come out to reveal the reason the club moved to release veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala ahead of the new season.

The 37-year-old midfielder, who joined the Usuthu at the start of last season and managed to make just two PSL appearances, is now a free agent after he was among the five players released by the club four days ago.

McCarthy has confirmed the Kaizer Chiefs "icon" was released to pave the way for young players in his squad to shine.

What did McCarthy say?

“That’s football, life happened,” McCarthy told reporters as quoted by idiskitimes. “I’ve got a group of young, talented players that won’t come through if we keep holding on to the senior players.

“Shabba has been a fantastic player to have, he has given the knowledge that he had, passed it on to the team and he might feel that he could still give more than that. And I definitely think so.

“But for me, the way the game has evolved the way how fast the game is. These young boys they run for fun and it’s about speed and the way we play.”

McCarthy continued: “I play a very high pressing game. I like my front men to work really hard. And if you don’t have that hard work ethic, then you’ll find yourself struggling to get into the team.

“And I think at times, the pace of the game was just ahead of us because Shabba is from my generation. He’s given us unbelievable qualities, he’s a brilliant football player, super nice guy. Very good for the young players around him is always helpful. And he’s been phenomenal.

“If you hold on to the senior players, the young players just not going to get a shout. They’re not going to get the opportunity. And if they close to the level of the senior players, then you have to throw them in.”

Why it was not an easy decision?

McCarthy has further admitted it was tough for him to make the decision to release Tshabalala from the club.

“It was time you make a decision. It’s a tough decision. You lose an icon of the game. But you gonna gain another superstar, another icon in a few years’ time, while they are 19 give them the opportunity,” the former Bafana Bafana striker continued.

“And that’s what I’m about, I’m not afraid to make those decisions. Some people like it, some people don’t.

“It was a legend and that but time comes for everyone. So it felt that it was the right decision, to have young players break through from the MDC ranks, getting their way into the first team.

"So you have to make those kinds of decisions. And that’s what happened to Shabba.”

Apart from Tshabalala, other players released are Siyabonga Mbatha, Sphelele Magubane, Talent Chawapihwa, and Samuel Darpoh.

