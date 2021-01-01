McCarthy provides update on AmaZulu striker Ntuli's situation

Ntuli is set to add to an impressive list of attacking options the ambitious KwaZulu-Natal side have at their disposal this season

head coach Benni McCarthy has revealed when he expects to see Bongi Ntuli as well as midfielder Sphe Maduna back in action in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Ntuli was crucial for AmaZulu last season when he scored 13 league goals (out of a total of 20 for the entire team) to help the club narrowly avoid relegation as they ended just one point above the drop zone.

The former striker is however yet to play this season, due to a foot injury, while there has also been speculation, which Ntuli denied, that he wanted to leave the team.

However, he could be back in the action fairly soon, as McCarthy revealed:

“Ntuli you can still see he has got to fight to get his fitness back. I think just being part and parcel of the team and what we have been doing, he is enjoying it," the former Bafana Bafana striker told the AmaZulu website. “Maduna is probably a little bit ahead of Ntuli right now in terms of fitness levels.

"He has been good. I am enjoying working with all of them," McCarthy continued. "It is so good and so positive when you have your players in the caliber of Ntuli and Maduna.

“I am excited to see if come the Bloemfontein match, Maduna or Ntuli are at the point where I can count on them and have them in the squad. We will see, we will have to monitor them."

In Ntuli's absence, Luvuyo Memela, signed from , has been in outstanding form with six league goals, while former marksman Lehlohonolo Majoro has bagged three league goals for the Durban side.

Usuthu's other attacking options include Siphelele Mthembu, Augustine Mulenga, Phakamani Mahlambi, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Siyethemba Sidebe.

AmaZulu are eighth on the table with nine points from eight matches. Their next fixture is on January 10, away at .