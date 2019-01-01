McCarthy: Orlando Pirates defender Chabalala is on Cape Town City's wish list

The Citizens attempted to sign a former Amakhosi central defender, but they are now targeting a Bucs player

head coach Benni McCarthy has revealed the club is looking to sign a central defender ahead of the 2019/20 season.

This comes after City's first-choice centre back, Tariq Fielies was ruled out for four to five months with appendicitis following an operation.



McCarthy made it clear the Citizens are keen to challenge for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title in the new campaign.



"If you are looking to compete to win the league, I think you need ready-made and experienced defenders. So, we are looking out for (defenders)," McCarthy told Marawa TV.

The retired striker confirmed they are looking to re-sign defender Robyn Johannes, who led City to the Telkom Knockout Cup triumph in 2016.



"That would be my biggest dream. A player that I know very well. We have a relationship on and off the pitch. (He) is a player, who fits perfects (well). He is a leader," he said.

McCarthy also disclosed defender Justice Chabalala is on the Citizens' radar with the Soweto giants reportedly open to offloading the player.



"There are one or two other players that I'm also looking at if Robyn does not work out. A player that I'm looking at is Justice Chabalala from Orlando Pirates to bring in on loan. I don't know how far that will go," he revealed.

The former Sint-Truidense (STVV) assistant coach went on to divulge City tried to sign former defender Siyanda Xulu, who is currently on the books of .

"There was also another player, who is [now] off-limits, Siyanda Xulu. A player, who I am very fond of and I have a lot of respect and admiration for," he disclosed.



"If I had money in my hand, I would get what I want, but unfortunately, I have to go through my chairman and clubs," he concluded.



City have signed Abbubaker Mobara and Tashreeq Morris from Pirates, and Cape Town respectively thus far as they prepare for the new term.

The Mother City side will open its PSL campaign against FC at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, August 3.