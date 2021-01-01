McCarthy: Onyango will beat Mothwa to goalkeeper of season award

The tactician has however insisted his shot-stopper has earned his respect and remains the most improved in the team

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy believes Mamelodi Sundowns custodian Denis Onyango deserves to win the goalkeeper of the season award.

The tactician conceded the Ugandan has been impressive for the Masandawana in the ongoing season, and it will be logical to hand him the accolade if the team, as expected, retains their PSL title. The 36-year-old has so far managed 15 clean sheets to help his team put a formidable fight in the domestic league.

"I think Onyango would be a wise choice, should Sundowns win the league," McCarthy opined .

"[Veli] Mothwa is a top, top goalkeeper, but you have to look at the log and if you see who’s sitting at the top. It is Sundowns and they are at the top because they have got a formidable squad and a very good goalkeeper, Onyango."

The former Bafana Bafana striker concedes the Usuthu shot-stopper is a quality custodian having kept 10 clean sheets this season. He believes he is the most improved player in the league and says the 'keeper has earned his respect.

"I have assessed the league and I have seen teams and goalkeepers," McCarthy continued.

"You can play for AmaZulu and cannot have the performance that this guy [Mothwa] has had. Any other goalkeeper would have come to AmaZulu, I don’t think we would have had the season that we are having, so that tells a lot about the quality of Mothwa.

"If he doesn't win the award I don’t think he can be too disappointed because for me he’s been the best keeper this season and the most improved player. That alone makes him a winner. He doesn’t need to win any award to earn my respect."

The AmaZulu duo were crowned as coach and player of March/April in the PSL. In the aforementioned month, the 30-year-old managed to keep eight clean sheets as Amaqhawe won seven matches and drew one. It was the first time he has won the award.

For McCarthy, he had also won the January/February award and he continues his journey to help the team get back to the top after he was brought in mid-season to turn the club's fortunes around.