McCarthy on AmaZulu's Orlando Pirates defeat: We got what we deserved

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy was left regretting his side's inability to finish off Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday night as his side lost 2-1.

It had looked promising for AmaZulu when Luvuyo Memela had scored after only three minutes against his former club.

But Bucs bounced back with a brace from Kwame Peprah to seal a second successive come-from-behind win, following Monday’s 2-1 victory over Marumo Gallants. It was alsoi a second two goal haul for the Ghana striker.

Overall it was a hard-fought and evenly balanced contest and AmaZulu could probably have taken more from the game. McCarthy certainly thought so.

"We left it late (at an attempt to fight back and claim a point or more) and we allowed Pirates to really dictate the game,” he told SuperSport TV.

“And then [Pirates] got again a bit of luck on their part - slide tackle and then the ball came loose, fell for the striker (Peprah), and ja, he's clinical.”

Coming on the back of Monday’s win over Mamelodi Sundowns at home in Durban, McCarthy questioned the mentality of his players. He was also unhappy with the lack of finishing prowess up front.

"The players understand about consistency, and complacency. It looked like the guys became complacent. I warned everyone, just because you beat Sundowns, doesn't mean that Pirates are any different,” said the former Bafana Bafana, Ajax Amsterdam, Blackburn Rovers and Orlando Pirates marksman.

"Pirates are dangerous, they are a big team and they showed us today. But then again, you see all the chances we've created, and those looked more like clearcut chances.

"But that [lack of] razor sharpness in front of the box has just been the story of our season up until now. We got what we deserved, because when you get the chances, that you create... I mean probably more clear that the chances [Pirates] had.

Article continues below

"And if you don't put them away, you're asking for the inevitable."