McCarthy: Nomvethe has been a breath of fresh air at AmaZulu

The two Usuthu coaches both rank among the greatest strikers produced in South Africa

Head coach Benni McCarthy believes that Siyabonga Nomvethe ticks all the right boxes in his capacity as the new assistant coach.

Nomvethe was announced as the new Usuthu coach last week and the first game he and newly-appointed head coach McCarthy took charge of together, against , ended in a 3-1 win at the Kings Park Stadium.

Former and Bafana Bafana striker Nomvethe enjoyed an illustrious career as a player although he did not have any previous top-flight coaching experience.

However, as McCarthy points out, there are many reasons why Nomvethe is a perfect fit for his home-town club, whom he played for between 2016 and 2019, shortly before his retirement.

Nomvethe spent his final season as a player at second-tier side Uthongathi and scored his final goal at the age of 43.

"You know Nomvethe ‘Bhele’, I’ve asked him to join my coaching staff and he has been a breath of fresh air," McCarthy said, as quoted by Farpost.

"He still looks like a player and still behaves like he fits in the group with the team.

“I think it’s just so nice that you have someone from Durban, someone from the township, someone that came through the ranks and has played at the highest level, a Bafana legend."

With McCarthy and Nomvethe having previously played together for the national team, the fit at AmaZulu seems a natural and easy one, which could reap rewards if they are able to transmit that energy to the players.

“Bhele and I, two young guys who a lot of people think they don’t have what it takes, we just had fun with it, and it showed in the way the team played," McCarthy added.

"And they know this is going to be a fun team, this is the team that wants to play football to entertain the fans and football to score goals and to win matches.

“When you’ve got two guys that have done it at the highest level, sitting together, working together, what more can you ask for?"