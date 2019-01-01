McCarthy lauds world-class Leeuwenburgh after Cape Derby win

The Cape Town City coach lauded his goalkeeper's heroics as his side claimed a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch

After missing last weekend's Premier Soccer League ( ) opener against in Polokwane, coach Benni McCarthy was back in the dug-out to oversee his side as they took on Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Christopher David's early goal was enough for City to claim a narrow 1-0 victory over PSL's new boys Stellenbosch FC as the two sides clashed in a temper-flared first Western Cape derby.

The second half had a fierce atmosphere and a few tasty challenges but failed to produce any goals as the Citizens hung on to claim all three points.

1-0 derby win over Stellenbosch. Thanks to the CTC family for coming out pic.twitter.com/qS4Ee5rnnk — Peter Leeuwenburgh (@pleeuwenburgh) August 11, 2019

Though City should have won by a greater margin, McCarthy felt it was the performance of their Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh that kept his side in the game as Stellenbosch rallied back and finished the game the stronger.

"We made Stellenbosch think they are in a contest because towards the last five minutes you know you are fighting for your life and you throw people, throw bodies," McCarthy said at his post-match press conference.

"I think they caught us a little bit flat-footed and on the back foot but that is why we brought Pete [Leeuwenburgh] you know we brought him for that.

"You need a world-class goalkeeper like all the great clubs Man City shows, they have a top goalkeeper. , they bought Alisson [Becker] for all that money to keep them out of the hot waters for those reasons.

"Man United have [David] De Gea and Cape Town City have Peter Leeuwenburgh to keep you in the game when it's heated.

"All those missed chances we came to rue them, but I hope we learnt from those mistakes and make sure when you dominate the game the way we did, you make it hard for yourself when you don't take all those chances, but I am happy with the three points."

McCarthy also played down his dramatic celebration as he ran in front of the opposition bench when the referee blew the full-time whistle.

Indeed, he was all smiles and calmer for his post-match interviews and reiterated that emotions were part of the derby, otherwise, it wouldn't be a derby.

City are back in action again on Saturday, August 17 in the MTN8 while Stellenbosch will have a two weeks recess before resuming duty on August 25.