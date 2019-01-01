McCarthy laments Cape Town City's poor display against Polokwane City

The Citizens manager admitted that his troops did not have a good day in the field during their 2-0 loss in the MTN8 quarter-final

coach Benni McCarthy has lamented their lacklustre display against in their 2-0 defeat in a MTN8 quarter-final match at Newlands Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 2018/19 Wafa Wafa champions were dispatched out of the competition, but the former striker is now focusing on their next Premier Soccer League ( ) match against on Tuesday night away from home.

On the other hand, the Bafana Bafana legend lamented the fact that they don’t have a stable home ground but said that’s not an excuse for the defeat.

“Our application was not right, we allowed these people to come and dictate, they controlled the game and put us on the back foot,” McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

“We were not at the game, it was a bad day and I don’t want to make excuses. I want to congratulate Polokwane, the players and the coaching staff, their team came to compete and I think we deserved to lose fortunate not to be a bit more.

“But we were nowhere near our best and when you’re nowhere near your best in this league every team will punish you and today it was our turn, hopefully, it’s a reality check for our players.

“That’s top-flight football, we deal with the physicality every single week, so I can’t understand why today it was such a different day."

McCarthy was not happy with the fact they played the Mother City derby against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium last weekend and welcomed the Limpopo-side at Newlands due to the unavailability of the Cape Town Stadium.

“The environment it is also bit tough when you have one week you play there and the next week you don’t know where you will be,” lamented the Citizens boss.

Article continues below

“That’s not an excuse for us to come here and give a performance as we did. We should have done a professional job that’s we get paid for, but you lose some and win some at the end of the day.

“We weren’t able to defend the MTN8 but at least it gives us a chance to go back to the drawing board, one more day and you fly out and then you face the league champions [Sundowns].

“It’s not getting any easier and the result here is a good reflection of what we want to do next Tuesday."