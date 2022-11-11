'McCarthy helped me a lot' - Manchester United's Rashford lauds South African coach for upturn in form

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has credited South African coach Benni McCarthy for his increased efficiency in front of goal this season.

McCarthy praised for improving Man United’s forwards

Rashford credits Bafana legend for his good form

Ex-AmaZulu coach specialises in attacking plays & positioning

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has scored eight goals in 18 matches in all competitions this season, already three more than he managed in the whole of 2021-22, while he has also provided three assists.

The 25-year-old, however, says this is down to McCarthy who joined Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff to specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning in the summer.

WHAT DID RASHFORD SAY? "He's [McCarthy] definitely helped me a lot,” Rashford told Sky Sports. “To have them, attack-minded coaches, within the squad is great for us forward players. It's just day in, day out, we're thinking about scoring goals, rather than the other bits.”

"We've got him always there, speaking to us about it. I think my aim is to get back to enjoying my football and at the minute I am, so I'm not complaining. If I'm scoring goals and winning, then I'm happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford endured a torrid campaign last season which he blamed on ‘not being in the right space’ but he now seems to have found his shooting boots again thanks to McCarthy.

United have also looked more fluid and ogranised going forward with their goal return increasing this season.

It is not just Rashford who has been transformed by McCarthy, Anthony Martial has also improved, not just his finishing but his positioning as well, and he has four goals and two assists in six games despite being hampered by injuries.

The United forwards seem to have taken on board the advice they are receiving from the former Cape Town City and AmaZulu coach who himself was a revered striker who scored 153 goals in 422 games during his career that saw him play for Ajax, Celta Vigo, FC Porto, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Orlando Pirates. He is also South Africa's record scorer with 31 goals in 79 games.

WHAT’S NEXT? Rashford will be hoping to make McCarthy proud again when United visit Fulham in their next Premier League game on Sunday before the World Cup.