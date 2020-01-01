McCarthy: Former Cape Town City coach opens up on Orlando Pirates links

The 42-year-old tactician has praised the current Bucs mentor, who has managed to change the Soweto giants' fortunes

Former centre forward Benni McCarthy has revealed why he did not return to the club last year.

The legendary Bafana Bafana marksman was linked with the Pirates coaching job in the first half of the current season, which has been suspended indefinitely since mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Buccaneers were struggling under Rhulani Mokwena's guidance in the , after the young tactician took over the reins following the sudden departure of coach Milutin Sredojebic last August.

However, German tactician Josef Zinnbauer was announced as the new Pirates head coach in December 2019 - replacing Mokwena at the Houghton-based giants.

McCarthy, who has been jobless since he parted ways with last November, has now revealed what actually transpired.

“Yes, I was linked with Pirates [before they hired Josef Zinnbauer] but I never had a conversation with the chairman [Irvin Khoza]," McCarthy told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja)

"Pirates made their decision and at this point in time that seems like it was a right decision. He [Zinnbauer] has done relatively well with Pirates."

Zinnbauer managed to transform Bucs into potential PSL title contenders as the team won six matches in a row and moved into the top four on the league standings.

McCarthy believes that the team is back on track under the former Hamburger SV coach, who is in his first coaching job in Africa.

"The team is playing much better and it seems like he is getting the best out of a lot of players," the former Sint-Truidense VV assistant coach added.

" I'm happy for Pirates - that they seem to have gotten back on track. So, I did not have a conversation with the chairman about taking the job or not taking the job."

McCarthy, who has a Uefa Pro Coaching License, had a promising start to his coaching career as he guided Cape Town City to the 2018 MTN8 triumph.

However, the former FC and striker was fired by the Citizens earlier this season after the team recorded just two wins in 18 competitive games.