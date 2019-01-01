McCarthy dispels Orlando Pirates rumours as he eyes job in Europe

The former Cape Town City gaffer has previous experience coaching in Europe although as a backroom staff member

Benni McCarthy has set his sights on securing a coaching job in Europe, ruling out a move to – at least for now - after he was fired by earlier this week.

The former striker was sacked by Cape Town City following a string of poor results and speculation has been rife that he could be headed for Orlando Pirates to replace interim coach Rhulani Mokwena.

But McCarthy’s agent Rob Moore said working as a coach in Europe is the “immediate aim” and “best option” for the 41-year-old at the moment.

“The immediate aim would be for him to get a job in Europe,” Moore told Times Live.

“Obviously with his family in ‚ this is the best option. It has been hard for him to be in Cape Town and his family in Edinburgh so far away‚ especially with a newborn son.

“The good thing for him is that he has a very good name in the UK‚ from his playing days at . We won’t be ruling out opportunities in Europe as well."

Europe is familiar terrain for McCarthy, who spent close to 15 years as a player in the , , and .

He also had a brief stint as assistant coach at Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top-flight as well as a role as strikers consultant with Scottish side .

When McCarthy landed the Cape Town City job in 2017, he was already being tipped as a future South Africa coach and he still harbours ambitions to lead Bafana Bafana one day.

“As far as South Africa is concerned‚ Benni’s ambition is to one day coach his country‚” added Moore.

“Now would have been a good time but the South African Football Association have their solution in place already new coach (Molefi Ntseki)."