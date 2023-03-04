Shaun Bartlett believes his former national teammate Benni McCarthy will soon be his own man in England, in full charge of a club.

WHAT HAPPENED? After being fired by AmaZulu towards the end of last season, McCarthy was appointed Manchester United forwards coach before the start of the current term.

He has been receiving rave reviews for the way he has transformed Marcus Rashford into a more prolific forward. Bartlett has a close appreciation of McCarthy’s work ethic from their days as teammates and he says he is not surprised to see the former FC Porto star thriving at United.

He believes that McCarthy is primed to become a manager in England leading his own team.

WHAT BARTLETT SAID: “It’s not a surprise. Benni has always been someone with high aspirations as a player and the same thing he has now as a coach,” Bartlett told FARPost.

“You could see when he started with Cape Town City that he did something different there and he deserves to be where he is at this moment. I am pretty sure he will get a head coach or manager’s job in England soon.

“He has the qualifications and learning as much as he can from Erik Ten Hag and as coaches, that’s the only thing we can do. We need to be better than the day before and evolve with the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: African coaches have struggled to get more lucrative jobs in England. In England, Kolo Toure was an assistant to Brendan Rogers at Leicester City but left to become Wigan Athletic boss. But the former Ivory Coast international lasted just under two months with the Championship side.

McCarthy could be setting himself up for more coaching opportunities in England the way Toure was picked by Wigan. Being part of Erik Ten Hag’s backroom staff at Old Trafford is viewed as a step towards getting a managerial role.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCCARTHY? The former Cape Town City coach will continue gaining valuable experience at United under Ten Hag.

If he continues receiving praise for his work, more opportunities could come up for him.