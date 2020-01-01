McCarthy compares his legacy at Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

The retired defender takes a look at his career as he compares his success with Masandwana and Amakhosi

Former defender Fabian McCarthy says bagging a Caf silver medal with is an achievement he will always be proud of.

Having launched his career at Bloemfontein back in 1997, the no-nonsense centre-back went on to feature for the Amakhosi, Brazilians, Moroka Swallows among other clubs, saying he lost count of how many trophies he lifted with Chiefs.

Speaking about his future, the Vryburg-born legend is not rushing to take managerial jobs in the Premier Soccer League ( ), but wants to start in the lower divisions.

“I don’t remember how many medals I have. At Sundowns I think I won one or two cups but most of the cups I won at Chiefs and the back-to-back league champions,” McCarthy told Phakaaathi.

“You know when you win the Champions League, you get that star but unfortunately I got the silver medal, which I am very proud of.

“I can say that I competed and I played against these teams in Africa and I know the tricks whenever you go to Africa.”

Although he was engaged with SuperSport TV as a television analyst just before the forced break, the former Bafana Bafana defender reveals he was planning to do a coaching course in Ireland but the coronavirus pandemic has derailed his ambitions.

“That is aiming too high for me and I would like to start from the bottom and get an opportunity there,” he added.

“I was supposed to go do my Uefa B License in Ireland at the end of May but now unfortunately with the coronavirus that…has put a stop on everything, it has to be postponed and I will go do it next year again.”

Back in 2001, the former defender helped the Chloorkop-based club to reach the final of the continental showpiece but they lost in the final to eventual winners, on aggregate.

The 42-year-old formed part of a rock-solid defence at Naturena where he played under the late coach Ted Dumitru, they only conceded 11 goals in the 2003/04 PSL campaign – a record they still hold.

On the other hand, together with the likes of Matthew Booth, Abram Nteo, Siyabonga Nomvethe, and Emille Barron, McCarthy was part of the U23 squad that beat 3-1 at the Olympics in Sydney 2000.