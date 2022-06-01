The 44-year-old has previously stated that he would be open to returning to the Soweto giants where he won a domestic treble as a player

Former Orlando Pirates striker Benedict McCarthy has made a promise to the club's supporters amid reports linking him with the Soweto giants' coaching job.



With uncertainty surrounding Bucs co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids' futures with the Houghton-based giants, fans have called for the club to dismiss the duo with the team having endured a poor 2021-22 PSL season.



Fans were asked to vote for the best footballer to have played for Pirates since 2010 on Twitter and McCarthy came out on top as he got 35.8 percent of the votes and the Bafana Bafana legend reacted to the final results.



"I’m humbled guys and really appreciate the love, I really do," McCarthy responded via his official Twitter account.



"For me honestly we had the best group of players, hard-working, dedicated and passionate about the club and winning.



"You can’t really pick one standout player out of that group, it was a collective effort."



McCarthy was an integral member of the Pirate sides which won a domestic treble during the 2011-12 season and he also finished that campaign as the club's top scorer in the league with 10 goals.



One fan then made a plea to McCarthy, who has remained jobless since he parted ways with AmaZulu FC three months ago, to continue listening to the Pirates supporters once he gets the job, unlike Ncikazi.

@bennimccarthy17 I hope you see the love Orlando Pirates supporters are showing you. Please when you get that position (I know you will get it), don't stop listening to us like Ncikazi and others. Once in a while come & read comments here, the fans want what's best for the team. — Zuziwe (@Angelgazii) May 31, 2022



The former Cape Town City coach vowed not to change how he relates with the Ghost when responding to the fan.



"I’m a very simple and humble person. I came from humble beginnings so I don’t let my achievements or what I have done in my life get to my head," he wrote.



"I always have or make time for fans of the beautiful game. Always."