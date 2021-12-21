McCarthy: AmaZulu ‘were all over the show, all over the place’

After ending Mamelodi Sundowns’ 17-match unbeaten run this term, AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy was left reflecting on his side’s inconsistency this season.



As McCarthy conceded, in a very tight game, it was about hanging in there and making use of one of the few opportunities that came the way of the Durban side.

“I’ve got to give the players credit for showing bravery, because we were brave today. That was a game which we weren't going to dominate like how we want to be a possession-based football team, the former Bafana Banana striker told SuperSport TV.

“We want to shift the ball, but we are up against the masters in the league at keeping the ball and moving people around.”

Having witnessed his side beating South Africa’s best team, McCarthy was left wondering why AmaZulu have fallen off the pace this season after they had ended the previous campaign very impressively in second position.

Following back-to-back victories over Marumo Gallants and now Sundowns, Usuthu have moved up to third spot, but had been languishing roughly around midtable for the most part of the 2021/ 22 season.

“I don’t know what happened to us up until now,” McCarthy admitted. “You know we were just all over the show, all over the place.

“Slowly but surely the guys are starting to...it gets drilled into their heads that we are a technical team that’s going to be on their case all the time.

“So it’s either you do it and you see what happens, or, you know...so now the players are actually showing, doing it. And the quality is there, they know they are a quality side. They proved it last season, but it’s doing it on a consistent basis,” he continued.

“Today it paid dividends. But Sundowns is a hell of a team, and you’ve got to really work hard. You know my voice is gone, that’s what happens when you play the champions.

“It was a good game of football, two teams that really went for it. I’m proud of my boys, today was a good day for us.”