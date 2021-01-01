‘AmaZulu need five or six players for Caf Champions League’ - McCarthy

Usuthu are second with 50 points and are poised to represent the country in the continental competition in the 2020/21 season

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has claimed he would require five or six new players to have a good campaign in the Caf Champions League should they secure a slot.

Usuthu are second on the Premier Soccer League table and should they finish there, they will have grabbed themselves a ticket to the continent's premier club’s competition.

For them to succeed, the former Bafana Bafana star has revealed what he would need to achieve good results against some of Africa's biggest sides

“So, Caf Champions League, we will be playing there no matter what. And that brings new challenges, and with that, we can’t just expect to play. We have to bring new players – five or six - we can bring in and make what we already have better,” McCarthy told Sowetan Live.

“With the new season coming with new challenges, believe me, the next four games, I can’t see AmaZulu losing those matches.”

McCarthy, however, insisted there will be no wholesale changes in the squad as he will need to reward the players who have worked hard to take the team thus far.

“That’s what we are going to work on. We are not going to make a lot of changes. We are not like other teams who recruit a new team for new challenges,” stated the South African tactician.

“We work with what we get, and the players who get us there will get their reward for their hard work. There will be new faces that will come in and assist the team so we can be competitive for the Champions League.”

He added he will have a sit-down with the management, including club president Sandile Zungu, in order to come up with a plan ahead of the next season that will come with new ambitions.

“As much as the president doesn't interfere, it is always nice to have his input on where we can better the squad because we don't bring Tom, Dick and Harry for the sake of having a player,” he continued.

“Maybe he is good somewhere else but is he good for us because we have a specific way [to play]? We do have players who we are headhunting, but we don’t want to talk about them now.”

McCarthy took charge of Usuthu in December and managed to stabilise the KZN-based team, who are now second with 50 points from 26 games, seven ahead of third-placed Golden Arrows.

Before his arrival, AmaZulu had picked up only six points from the opening seven games.