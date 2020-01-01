McCarthy: AmaZulu FC respond to links with ex-Orlando Pirates striker

The Usuthu boss is keen to transform the Durban-based side into one of the top teams in the PSL

FC chairman Sandile Zungu has moved swiftly to deny reports linking Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy with his club.

The retired striker remains jobless since he was dismissed by as their head coach in November 2019 and recent reports have indicated that Usuthu are considering appointing him as their new coach.

Zungu purchased AmaZulu from Patrick Sokhela prior to the start of the current season and the Durban-based businessman revealed ambitious plans for the KwaZulu-Natal giants.

Usuthu are currently under the guidance of Ayanda Dlamini, who was appointed by Sokhela and the team has registered one win, two defeats and two draws in its first five matches in the this term.

“I’ve heard five coaches being associated with AmaZulu – it’s the first time I hear of Benni McCarthy‚ by the way‚” Zungu said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“And in the game of soccer everyone knows that you’ve got to have a thick skin – you can’t treat rumours with disdain. It’s nothing personal. All I can tell you is that the technical team – not just the head coach but the assistant‚ goalkeeper-coach and medical staff – enjoy our support.

“We inherited them from the previous administration. And we made it very clear when we came on board that everyone has got to prove themselves. There is no-one viewed with suspicion simply because we got them from the previous administration."

Zungu has reinforced the Usuthu squad with quality players such as Siphiwe Tshabalala, Augustine Mulenga, Luvuyo Memela, Xola Mlambo and Phakamani Mahlambi.

The 53-year-old club boss has already made it known that the KwaZulu-Natal giants will be competing for a top-four place this season despite the team having survived relegation from the PSL on the last day of last season.

"One thing that we are very clear about is that we’ve got ambition‚ and in our pursuit of ambition there will be no prisoners taken. If you stand in the way – you are a player and you are not performing – there is no space for you. If you are an administrator and not rising up to the challenge‚ there is no space for you," he continued.

“If you are a member of the technical team and the outcomes are not visible‚ you are expendable. Neither am I bigger than Usuthu. Usuthu is a big brand. I‚ and my brother [Manzini Zungu]‚ simply have the responsibility of managing this big brand and taking it to greatness."

The last time AmaZulu won a first major trophy was in 1992 which was the Coca-Cola Cup and coach Dlamini will soon be under pressure to end the club's 28-year trophy drought.

“The team belongs to the supporters‚ and we must just bring happiness to the supporters. And if I stand in the way of progress I’ll just step out and somebody else will become president of Usuthu," he added.

“If a coach is standing in the way of the happiness of the supporters‚ who have been patient since 1992‚ he will have to do the right thing. But at the moment all of them enjoy our support – it’s unequivocal.”

Zungu was speaking to the media after unveiling AmaZulu's new signings Mahlambi and Veli Mothwa on Tuesday.