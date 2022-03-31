McCarthy: Agent reveals reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target's next move after AmaZulu FC exit

Former AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy will only join a club that has realistic ambitions according to his agent Rob Moore.

The 44-year-old tactician is currently jobless after parting ways with AmaZulu last week and he has been linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Moore, who also served as McCarthy's agent during the Bafana Bafana legend's playing days, made it known that his client will only join a club that matches his ambition.

“What’s next is take stock, go home, be with his family, take stock,” Moore was quoted as saying on iDiski Times.

“But the bottom line is this, if he takes another job in South Africa, it can only be with a club that has realistic ambitions, that will match what they’re prepared to invest.

“Not that you have to be a cheque-book manager, not at all. If you’ve got a youth system that’s producing good young player after good young player, then you find that balance."

The Spain-based agent also stressed that McCarthy, who led Cape Town City to the 2018 MTN8 triumph, wants to fight for titles with his future club.

“You have your home-grown [players], you have your existing players, and you plug in a few pieces by buying an X number of players," he continued.

Article continues below

“But if you don’t have a youth system that’s kicking out really, really good, high-class talent, well then you could have a cheque-book.

“And so if he’s joined, he will only go with somebody who he feels that A, has ambitions, B, they’ve got the resources to be able to match that, and C, that they have a realistic chance at fighting for titles," he added.

“Because he’s a winner. He wants to fight for titles.”