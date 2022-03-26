'McCarthy a victim of own success’ - agent defends AmaZulu departure

Benni McCarthy’s representative, Rob Moore, has discussed why the Bafana Bafana legend had to leave his head coach position at AmaZulu.

The Premier Soccer League side announced on Friday that they had parted ways – amicably – with the former Orlando Pirates striker.

Moore, recounting the success the South African had at the Durban side, pinpointed what made his exit inevitable.

"I think possibly the club obviously must have thought that the results weren’t to their liking," Moore told PowerFM, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I think but going hand in hand and running parallel with that has been, I think, a long time frustration on Benni’s sides.

"Which he has made public in the last X number of weeks or transfer windows as such, that he doesn’t feel that the squad has been appropriately strengthened to build a foundation for what possibly the owners have ambitions for the club.

"You know, Benni’s obviously become a victim of his own incredible success last season.

"Let’s not forget, not last season, but the season before this is a club that was nearly relegated, if I’m not mistaken, on the last day of the window, and, and then, and then he came in when they had six points from seven games."

Moore claimed that McCarthy was not supported adequately, especially in the transfer market by the management.

"And he took them to second in the league. And with all of that, with the addition of one player and that was the player that came from Cape Town City on loan. [Zukile Kewuti] came on loan," explained the representative.

"That was the sole addition to the team in Benni’s first transfer window.

"And he took that team from near relegation, when he took over in December, to second in the league. So that was miraculous, and it was a complete over-achievement. But it is what it is and he did an unbelievable job.

"You have to go out and buy players now. I know that the club may have the belief that well you don’t have to buy players in order to strengthen your team. You can get free players to send to your team.

"The bottom line is that the only time that the club paid to buy a player, who was a regular player at his club, was [Abbubaker] Mobara in January, who came from Cape Town City.

"And Mobara, as we know, has played in the last few years at Bafana level. So I think that was Benni’s biggest single frustration. You want me to build a team that is a big team, that can challenge big teams."

McCarthy left Usuthu ninth in the PSL and had led them to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.