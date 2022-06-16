Mbule's working ahead of all players at Mamelodi Sundowns in training - Motsepe

The 24-year-old is currently training on his own after sealing a three-year deal with the Brazilians

Sipho Mbule is keen to make a good impression at Mamelodi Sundowns after being signed from SuperSport United, according to Downs chairman Thlopie Motsepe.

The midfielder was signed by Masandawana on a three-year deal after falling out with Matsatsansa.

With his new teammates going for a break after winning the Premier Soccer League, MTN8 Cup and the Nedbank Cup, the 24-year-old is training on his own, something that has impressed the administrator.

"I can say right now Sipho Mbule is here right now [at Chloorkop] training while the rest of the team have taken a well-deserved break, so I think his mentality is already saying he wants to make a good impression on his teammates and coaches, his mind is already in that direction," Motsepe said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"But it’s not the Chairman’s job to get a player to think in a certain way or to take the club seriously, it starts from within, it starts with the player.

"We also have an incredible group of senior players like Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, you know – who’ve seen players come in and held onto this culture."

The chairman further commended Andile Jali for his influence last season; the 32-year-old was signed from Harmony Academy in 2018.

In the concluded campaign, the midfielder managed to play 22 PSL games, scoring a goal and providing two assists. Jali played four Nedbank Cup matches and scored a goal and was influential in the MTN8 competition.

Motsepe believes the team is headed in the right direction and that the technical bench has performed well.

"I think a great example of a player who has now adopted this incredible culture and is a shining light is Jali, look how he’s performed this season and prior to his arrival, there were a few statements and considerations made about where he would end up and how he would survive," Motsepe added.

"So we’re very excited about where the club is going and our coaches are the custodians of the culture of this football club and they’ve done a great job so far."