Mbule: SuperSport United star cannot sign pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs - agent

SuperSport United star Sipho Mbule's agent has revealed important information regarding the Kaizer Chiefs target's current deal with the Tshwane giants.



This comes after Makaab disclosed that Mbule has entered the final six months of his contract with Matsatsantsa which would naturally allow him to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.



However, the former Orlando Pirates coach also stated that SuperSport have the option to renew Mbule’s contract, but both parties have until the end of May to exercise that option.



Makaab has now explained that the Bafana Bafana international cannot sign a pre-contract with Chiefs or any of his possible suitors unless SuperSport decided against exercising the option.



"It’s not true, SuperSport FC have an option. Sipho is not free," Makaab wrote on his official Twitter account.



"Unless SuperSport does not exercise the option, so he cannot sign a pre-contract."



Makaab was responding to a fan who had asked whether SuperSport could lose the 23-year-old for free amid interest from Chiefs.



Mbule is one of the most gifted midfielders in the PSL and he has also been linked with Chiefs' Gauteng rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.



However, Chiefs seem to be more determined to sign him in the current transfer window with Maakab having already confirmed Amakhosi's interest in the player in recent weeks.



He has played 83 matches in the PSL and scored nine goals from midfield for SuperSport.