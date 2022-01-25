Mbule: SuperSport United running risk of losing Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns target for free

SuperSport United could lose one of their most prized assets, Sipho Mbule for free with his deal set to expire at the end of the current season.



This has been disclosed by his agent Mike Makaab with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns interested in the South Africa international's services.



It was initially thought that Mbule's contract which he renewed in March 2020 was due to expire in June 2023.



However, this is not the case as the Harmony Sports Academy product has entered the final six months of his current deal with the Tshwane giants.



SuperSport do have an option to renew Mbule's contract, but both parties have until the end of May to exercise that option.



This has been confirmed by former Orlando Pirates coach Makaab who is also the chief executive officer of Prosport International.



“All is expected to be clear in May,” said Makaab when speaking to Daily Sun about the Bafana Bafana international's future.



SuperSport could be without their key midfielders, Mbule and Mokoena next season as things stand with the latter being also a wanted-man in the current mid-season transfer window.



As GOAL recently revealed SuperSport are resigned to losing Mbule's club teammate Teboho Mokoena to their Tshwane rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns.



The 24-year-old Mokoena has been given permission to talk to Sundowns by Matsatsantsa and he has reached an agreement over his personal terms.



While Makaab recently reacted to news of Chiefs making an official offer for Mbule who is a former South Africa under-20 midfielder.



The experienced football agent took to his official Twitter page to refute a news report, but he did indicate that Amakhosi are interested in Mbule.



Sundowns are also known to be keen admirers of the Bethlehem-born player who is one of the best midfielders in the PSL.