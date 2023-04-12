Mbule rescues Mamelodi Sundowns as winless run continues at Golden Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns fought back to hold Lamontville Golden Arrows to a 1-1 draw in Wednesday's PSL encounter.

Mbule cancelled out Moon's opening goal

Downs are now winless in three games

The Brazilians will now face Stellies

WHAT HAPPENED?: Masandawana extended their winless run to three games in an encounter played at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

Ryan Moon's 23rd-minute goal handed Abafana Bes'thende the lead after the visitors' defence was exposed following Bongani Zungu's substitution due to an injury.

However, Sundowns fought back after the restart and they levelled matters in the 73rd minute through Sipho Mbule to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

ALL EYES ON: Cassius Malilua and Abubeker Nasir who both started as Sundowns looked to snap their two-match goal drought.

However, the duo was wasteful in front of goal as they were both denied by goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana, while also squandering a few chances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw extended Sundowns' winless run to three matches having already clinched this season's league championship.

However, coach Rhulani Mokwena will be concerned by his side's struggles in front of goal having netted once in three games.

Masandawana are looking to complete a treble by winning the Caf Champions League title and Nedbank Cup.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: The Tshwane giants will now lock horns with Stellenbosch FC in Saturday's Nedbank Cup encounter.

The quarter-final match is scheduled to be played at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.