SuperSport United CEO San Mathews has hit out at Kaizer Chiefs target Sipho Mbule for unprofessional conduct in order to be granted his wish to leave the team.

The administrator has not been impressed with the 23-year-old's recent behaviour in his bid to force a move to Amakhosi, but hinted he can be let go in the future if he improves.

He went on to reveal several names Matsatsantsa let go for having a positive attitude and remaining professional. With three days remaining before the transfer window is closed, the CEO has insisted there is no chance of the club letting the player go.

Mbule cannot leave now

"There is no chance that he’s going to be let go this window," Mathews said in the Ultimate Sport Show as quoted by iDiski Times.

"That’s a discussion we can have in six months' time, depending on Sipho and the way he approaches his career and his attitude towards the club.

"As I said Teboho [Mokoena] has been professional and done everything top drawer. Hence we allowed his move six months early because he deserved it.

"Likewise with Modiba, likewise with Grant Kekana. The players that have shown the club respect, the players that have shown their loyalty to the club, the club has supported them to have fantastic lives in football and there has been no exceptions in this regard from Kamohelo Mokotjo to Kermit Erasmus, to Dane Klate, I mention many…"

Mbule returned from Christmas overweight to force move?

The Swanky Boys' official has further accused Mbule of returning from the festive season overweight to try and force the move to Chiefs, something he says will not work.

"I think Sipho has got some improvement to show in his attitude towards training and towards application," Mathews continued.

"We respect that clubs have come and made offers towards him. It seems right as a professional to get other offers, no one in the whole world wouldn’t want Sipho to go on and achieve big things for big money...

"You can’t come back from a Christmas break five kilograms overweight. It’s not acceptable in the professional football world and if you want to earn millions and millions of Rand, you’ve got to have self-discipline, you need to have respect for your colleagues and coaches and the badge that you play for and you need to put in your best at all times, not take your foot off the pedal when you think everybody’s chasing you for your signature, because that’s not the right attitude to have."