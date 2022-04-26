Mbule: Outgoing SuperSport United star's agent set to hold talks with Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule's dream move to Kaizer Chiefs is in the pipeline with his agent set to meet the Soweto giants' officials for further talks regarding his services.



Mbule's representative Mike Makaab, who recently stated that the Bafana Bafana international may not stay at the SuperSport beyond the current season, has now revealed that he will be heading to Johannesburg to sort out the player's future.



The former South Africa under-20 star is currently suspended by SuperSport for 'disrespecting the technical team and his teammates' and his relationship with the Tshwane giants' management has been strained since the turn of the year when the club denied him a move to a club of his choice in January with Chiefs keen to sign him.



“We have had a very brief discussion with (Chiefs officials) Bobby and Kaizer Motaung Jnr and I am probably going to make my way to Johannesburg next week [to discuss my players' futures],” Makaab told Gagasi FM.



“I am spending a few days there because we have got some very important meetings, I’ve set up a meeting with stan Matthews regarding the future of Sipho Mbule."



The experienced agent also disclosed that Mbule, who was accused of having weight issues by SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews in January this year, is currently in a special program.



“I’m not 100% sure where we start but one thing I can tell you about those who are concerned about Sipho; we have him in a special program – both with a sports psychologist and with a physical trainer," he continued.



“There’s no doubt in my mind that come pre-season, Sipho will be ready to fight for a place in his new team. He’s certainly not going to be sitting in the stands for two years.”



Mbule has also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns in the past, but those rumours have cooled off since his former SuperSport teammate Teboho Mokoena joined Masandawana in January.