Sipho Mbule must also score goals for SuperSport United – Kaitano Tembo

The Amatsantsantsa boss has advised the Free State-born player to also focus on scoring goals for his side

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has urged midfielder Sipho Mbule to score and create more goals for the team.

The Zimbabwean legend believes the young midfielder has the potential to bang in goals for Amatsantsantsa, but admits there is still a lot of work to be done on the youngster.

On the other hand, Tembo explained that playing with two number 10s means Teboho Mokoena and Mbule have to chip in with goals.

“I think there is still a lot of work that needs to be done with him,” said Tembo as according to DailySun.

“He needs to be more of an effective player. He needs to start scoring goals and providing assists because we play with two number 10s, him and Tebza [Mokoena], they need to chip in with the goals.

“Tebza scored about six goals last season and is yet to score this time around. I expect Sipho to create and score goals so there is still a lot of work for him.

"He needs to continue working hard because if he slacks, then he will find himself on the bench. But I’m happy with the progress he has made. He just needs to stay humble and keep working.”

Meanwhile, the Tshwane giants’ boss added that the former development campaigner must work hard and adapt to senior team football as the 2019/20 season progresses.

“Sipho is a different kind of player. He needs to play. When he doesn’t have the ball he’s not quite as effective,” added Tembo.

“A lot of teams are now aware of his quality and are now pressing him. He needs to work hard and up his game because teams now know that he can cause them problems if they do not focus on him.

“They are pressing him higher and much tighter. He needs to work harder to free himself and find space to play.

Having managed to beat , and drew against in the league, SuperSport have enjoyed a fine run of late.

They will also hope to reach the finals of the MTN8 since they will meet in the second leg of the semi-final after a 1-1 draw last weekend.

After losing their opening game to the Brazilians, the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup finalists will now look to maintain their unbeaten run against away from home next week.