Mbule: Mamelodi Sundowns sign midfielder on permanent deal from SuperSport United

The 24-year-old midfielder has finally moved to the Brazilians from Matsatsantsa for undisclosed fee ahead of the new PSL campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of midfielder Sipho Mbule from Premier Soccer League outfit SuperSport United.

The 24-year-old, who was also being linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, has finally moved permanently to Masandawana for an undisclosed fee.

“SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed on terms for the permanent move of midfielder Sipho Mbule as of effect from 1 July 2022 for an undisclosed fee,” the club confirmed in a statement on their social media pages.

The statement continued: “We tried all avenues to turn things around with Sipho, but in recent months it became clear that his heart and mind is not at our club and that it was best for us to part ways.

“We wish Sipho every success in football and in life and hope to see the best of him in the future as he truly has a special talent that can light up the PSL and Bafana Bafana.”

SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed terms for the permanent move of midfielder Sipho Mbule as of effect from 1 July 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

Mbule was born in Bethlehem in the Free State province and started his youth career at Harmony Sports Academy in 2013, alongside Teboho Mokoena, before joining SuperSport United’s academy.

He made his senior debut for SuperSport in August 2017. Mbule has trained with the South Africa national U17 team and has represented the South Africa U20, U23, and senior international teams.

He played a crucial role in helping Matsatsantsa to lift the MTN 8 trophy twice, in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons.

Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to announce the signing of Midfielder Sipho Mbule 🔥 Let's welcome him to the Yellow Nation! 👆



Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to announce the signing of Midfielder Sipho Mbule

Speaking on the exit of the player, SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews said: “We are sorry to be losing a gifted player like Sipho, especially at his age where his best is yet to come.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have confirmed Mbule's permanent switch by saying on their Twitter handle: “Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Sipho Mbule. Let's welcome him to the Yellow Nation!”

Mbule was rewarded by his peers for his magnificent and consistent performances in the 2019-20 season and scooped the SuperSport Players’ Player of the season in the club awards.