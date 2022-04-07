Mbule: Kaizer Chiefs target suspended by SuperSport United for being 'disrespectful'

SuperSport United have suspended Sipho Mbule until further notice for ‘disrespecting his teammates and technical team.'



This has been revealed by the club's chief executive officer Stan Matthews with the talented midfielder having made his last appearance for the team on March 5 which was against AmaZulu FC.



Mbule produced eye-catching performances which attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the January transfer window, but he stayed at SuperSport.



It was reported that Mbule tried to force a move away from Matsatsantsa after his former teammate Teboho Mokoena was snapped by Sundowns in a big-money transfer in January.



It was then said that the Bethlehem-born player grew frustrated by not being allowed to leave the club and Matthews has now disclosed that discipline was the reason behind the player being absent from training.



“Sipho has been excused from training until further notice for disrespecting his teammates and the technical team,” Matthews told TimesLIVE.



In January, Mathews hit out at Mbule for unprofessional conduct in order to be granted his wish to leave the club.



The Masatsantsa official further accused Mbule of returning from the festive season overweight.



The former South Africa under-20 international has played just six minutes for SuperSport since the turn of the year as he came on as a substitute against AmaZulu.



His contract with Matsatsantsa will expire in June 2023 and Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior confirmed the club's interest in the player last month.