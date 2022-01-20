Mbule: Kaizer Chiefs table offer for SuperSport United star? - Makaab responds

SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule's agent has reacted to news of Kaizer Chiefs making an official offer for his client.



It was recently reported Mbule's representative, Mike Makaab had confirmed that Amakhosi had submitted a bid for the 23-year-old player.



However, Maakab has now taken to his official Twitter page to refute a news report from Kick-Off on Wednesday night.



"Let me set the record straight. Not once have I said that Kaizer Chiefs tabled an offer for Mbule," Makaab wrote.



"There is a massive difference between interest and officially tabling an offer. Report responsibly."





Mbule was one of the hottest properties in the last South African winter transfer window with interest from both Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns having been confirmed by Makaab.



However, SuperSport managed to retain the former South Africa under-20 and under-23 international's services heading into the current season.



Mbule, who was nurtured in the Harmony Sports Academy in the Free State, is tied to a long-term contract at the Tshwane giants.



He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract extension at SuperSport in March 2020 which will expire in June 2023.