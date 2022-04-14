Mbule: Kaizer Chiefs handed boost in pursuit of SuperSport United star

SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule's agent has divulged that the player may not stay at the club beyond the current season.



The Bafana Bafana international is currently suspended by the Tshwane giants for 'disrespecting the technical team and his teammates' and his relationship with the Matsatsantsa management has been strained since the turn of the year when the club denied him a move to a club of his choice.



Mbule's current deal with SuperSport is set to expire at the end of the current season, but the club has until the end of May 2022 to trigger the one-year option they have on his contract with Kaizer Chiefs having confirmed their interest in the 24-year-old player.



“I can’t see him staying at SuperSport beyond this season, I’m telling you this and it has nothing to do with SuperSport, I’ve had a fantastic relationship with them for almost two decades, even when they were Pretoria City,” Makaab told iDiski Times.



“So I’m not at all pointing fingers at the club, I’m just saying there comes a time where a club and a player cannot see eye to eye, for whatever reason – and there doesn’t seem to be a solution and it’s best for all parties to part ways.



“As long as it’s a fair parting, as long as pressure isn’t placed on any of the two parties to leave in an unfair manner.”



Mbule developed into of the top central midfielders in the country under coach Kaitano Tembo, who was recently sacked by SuperSport and Makaab feels that his client's future with the club is uncertain.



"Sipho has got to work hard, he’s got to commit himself to his craft and his profession, obviously now there’s been even more disruption at SuperSport with the parting of ways of Kaitano Tembo, we don’t know where that leaves Sipho Mbule going forward," he continued.



“We’re going to take this one step at a time, our priority is to work with the young man, which our team in Joburg are doing at the moment to get him back on track.



“We’ve got to do that, we all know what he’s capable of doing and we have to do everything in our power to make sure that we at least present him with a chance to realise his full potential. A lot of that has got to come within him as well.”