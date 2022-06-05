Mbule: Former Kaizer Chiefs target reveals why he joined Mamelodi Sundowns

The Bafana Bafana international disclosed what he aims to achieve with the Chloorkop-based giants after leaving Matsatsantsa

New Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sipho Mbule has opened the lid on his transfer to Tshwane giants amid interest from Kaizer Chiefs.



The talented midfield maestro joined Masandawana on a three-year contract from SuperSport United this week as the PSL champions beat their Gauteng rivals Chiefs to his signature.



Mbule explained that he opted for a move to Sundowns because of his ambition of winning major trophies with the Tshwane giants having dominated South African football in the last eight years.



"Sundowns is a team that has dominated for many years. They have a lot of good players," Mbule told the club's social media platform.



"They are competing at the highest level. So, when I was playing for SuperSport, we qualified for the Confederation Cup and we managed to reach the final.



"But I feel like I can do more with Sundowns. That is why I joined Sundowns. I want to play at the highest level and I want to win trophies."



Chiefs, whose sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior confirmed the club's interest in Mbule two months ago, are currently enduring a seven-year trophy drought.



Mbule is determined to lift trophies with the 2016 African champions who are coming off a very successful 2021-22 season which saw them clinch a domestic treble.



"Winning trophies is a nice feeling and it is every player's dream. It is quite an achievement to be able to do that," he continued.



"I won two trophies with SuperSport - two MTN titles - and we also reached the Caf Confederation Cup final. Coming to Sundowns I think I will be able to add to my tally [of trophies]."



The 24-year-old has reunited with his former SuperSport teammates Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena at the Chloorkop-based giants.