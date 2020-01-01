Mbourou: Maritzburg United sign midfielder from CF Mounana

The Team of Choice have confirmed the arrival of the Gabonese midfielder whom they signed from Mounana

have announced the signing of midfielder Nathanael Bongo Mbourou from Gabonese side CF Mounana as they beefed up their ranks for the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

The Team of Choice confirmed the 23-year-old’s arrival just before their league encounter against Black on Sunday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

Mbourou brings continental experience as he has featured for the Central African side in the Caf as well as the Confederation Cup.

“The club is pleased to announce the signing of Gabon born, Nathanael Bongo Mbourou. Welcome to the Team of Choice Bongo,” read a statement from Maritzburg.

The lanky midfielder joins the club just after they parted ways with experienced defender Siyanda Xulu who joined an Israeli club in the past few weeks.

On the other hand, United are targeting a decent finish but coach Eric Tinkler admitted his men are facing tough times to complete the season, saying the failure to play friendly matches has added to their fitness challenges.

“These are trying times, to be out of the game as long as we were, around four months. We’ve only really been back to training for the past five weeks,” Tinkler told the media this week.

“It’s difficult – especially when you’re not playing any friendly games – to assess whether the players are going to be ready or not. But I’m very happy with what I’ve seen from the guys in training.”

As Tinkler aims for a top-three spot, news has also surfaced that Zimbabwean winger Gabriel Nyoni is on his way out of the club.

The winger recently told the media in his country that he is still part of the club but his future is set to be decided at the end of the current PSL campaign.

Meanwhile, the Telkom Knockout Cup losing finalists’ goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been heavily linked with a move to and in recent times.

On the other hand, defender Rushine De Reuck is also reportedly on the radar of the Buccaneers as well as the reigning PSL champions.

In their next match after facing the Thohoyandou-based side, Maritzburg will be up against coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops on Friday evening at Lucas Moripe Stadium.