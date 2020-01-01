Mbokani ends goal drought to secure Royal Antwerp's first win of the season

The DR Congo forward separated both teams at the Bosuilstadion with his first goal in the 2020-21 Belgian top-flight campaign

Dieumerci Mbokani scored his maiden goal in the 2020-21 Belgian First Division A campaign to give Royal Antwerp a 1-0 victory against Gent on Saturday.

The DR Congolese striker ended his four-game goal drought in all competitions with his 17th-minute effort at the Bosuilstadion.

Mbokani who scored 18 goals in the Belgian top-flight last season, was assisted by Faris Haroun in opening his goal account for the new campaign after two games.

The 34-year-old was in action for 90 minutes alongside 's Abdoulaye Seck while 's Junior Pius and 's Martin Hongla came on as second-half substitutes for Antwerp.

Gent, meanwhile, had DR Congo's Jordan Botaka, Cameroon's Michael Ngadeu-Nhadjui and 's Anderson Niangbo on parade but their contributions were not enough to save them from bowing to their third straight league defeat.

While they await their first point of the season after three matches, the Buffalos sit at the bottom of the First Division A standings and Antwerp, on the other hand, moved up to eighth in the table after gathering four points from three outings.

Mbokani will be aiming to inspire Royal Antwerp to back-to-back wins when they visit league leaders Charleroi for their next fixture on August 30.