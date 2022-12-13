Mbesuma: A lost opportunity for Kaizer Chiefs

The ex-Zambian international remains the record scorer in a single PSL season, having bagged 25 league goals and 10 in the cup back in 2004/05

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma, recently appointed as a striker coach at Pretoria Callies, could surely have fulfilled a similar role with Amakhosi.

The news of Mbesuma’s appointment at the second tier (Motsepe Foundation Championship) club was confirmed on the Thisisfootball website.

He will reportedly fulfil the same kind of role which former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates, Blackburn Rovers and Porto marksman Benni McCarthy now has at Manchester United – a specialist striker’s coach.

Such positions are now fairly common in European football, but for the most part in South Africa, there are goalkeeping coaches but very few specialist forward trainers.

Certainly there are a host of former PSL strikers who could be employed in such positions, but have not been given the opportunity.

In a league where players have for years struggled to score goals, it would surely make sense.

Someone like Mbesuma, a massively popular player and brilliant goal-scorer in his first spell at Chiefs, would have fitted that position perfectly at the Glamour Boys.

Amakhosi have underwhelmed in the striking department for many years now and the last time they had a Golden Boot winner was back in 2013/14 – when Bernard Parker was the league’s top scorer, with just 10 goals.

Prior to that, Zimbabwean Knowledge Musona won the Golden Boot while playing for Amakhosi with 17 goals in 2010/11.

The only other Kaizer Chiefs striker to win the award since the PSL’s inception in 1996 was Pollen Ndlanya – he banged in 21 goals in 1998/99.

Mbesuma played for Pretoria Callies in the 2021/2022 season in what was his last season as a player.

Callies are currently bottom of the table after 12 games, two points from safety.

The 38-year-old Mbesuma scored frequently at a host of South African clubs, including Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Highlands Park, Highlands Park and University of Pretoria.

He also had a brief spell in Europe, at Portsmouth in England, Maritimo (Portugal) and Turkish side Bursaspor.