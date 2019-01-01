Mbele: Why Orlando Pirates withdrew Khuzwayo from Carling Black Label Cup line-up

Khuzwayo was set to start in goal for the Buccaneers against Amakhosi, but the club decided to withdraw him from the starting XI

have explained Brilliant Khuwayo's withdrawal from the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup starting line-up.

The goalkeeper looked set to start for the Buccaneers against his former side, , on Saturday as he had garnered more votes than Wayne Sandilands, Joris Delle, and Siyabonga Mpontshane.

However, he was withdrawn from the list with Sandilands taking his place in the starting XI.

Pirates' administrative manager Floyd Mbele told Goal that the decision to withdraw Khuzwayo was precautionary.

"Look, withdrawing Khuzwayo from the starting line-up is just a precaution," Mbele told Goal.

"The club will make an announcement regarding this tomorrow [Thursday]," he added.

The majority of Pirates fans were looking forward to seeing the experienced keeper make his first appearance for the first team at the FNB Stadium.

Khuzwayo struggled to recover from an ankle injury he picked up after joining the Buccaneers from Amakhosi on a free transfer in June 2018.

The 29-year-old featured for the Bucs reserve team in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) last season.

However, he never made his competitive debut for Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's side with the likes of Jackson Mabokgwane, Mpontshane, and Sandilands enjoying game time ahead of him.

Pirates have since released Mabokgwane and retained Khuzwayo while French keeper Delle was added to the roster.